Masked man tries to rob bank, then is shot, Benson Police say

Police here in Benson taking pictures of this crime scene as we speak. Investigators say an armed robbery took place here this afternoon. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/lfoRQrmfaH — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 2, 2019

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An armed and masked suspect tried to rob a bank in Benson on Tuesday and was shot in the process, according to police.It happened about 4:45 p.m. at the PNC Bank at 400 S. Wall Street.Once on scene, police determined shots were fired prior to police arrival. It's unclear whether the suspect was shot by police or someone inside the bank.He was taken to WakeMed for treatment.No one else was injured."The Benson Police Department and the Town of Benson are committed to releasing details as soon as possible," said Benson Police Chief Kenneth Edwards. "There is no reason to believe the public is in any danger related to this incident."The case is still under investigation.