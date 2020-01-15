Masked robbers steal cash from Durham Plato's Closet

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two robbers wearing all black and masks stole cash from a Durham store Tuesday.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the Plato's Closet located in Renaissance Village in Durham.

Durham Police Department said the two robbers used masks to cover their faces. They robbed the business of cash and ran off.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery.

Investigators are now trying to identify and locate the robbers.
