Gov. Cooper announces new P-EBT program to help feed children out of school due to COVID-19

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday that North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, to help families purchase food for children impacted by school closings due to COVID-19.According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, families will begin to receive the benefit in coming weeks.The program provides a benefit on an EBT card to North Carolina families whose children are eligible for free and reduced lunch at school.Families will receive $250 in P-EBT benefits per child, provided in two installments, with the possibility of an additional benefit if North Carolina schools are closed beyond May 15.Families will be able to use the P-EBTbenefitto purchase food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores.Families will not need to apply for the P-EBT program. P-EBT eligible families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card.P-EBT eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks.Families who receive a new EBT card will receive a letter from DHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.North Carolina is one of the first four states to receive federal approval from the USDA to provide P-EBT benefits, which are entirely federally funded.