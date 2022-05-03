May the 4th Be With You: Must-Have Star Wars Products

May the 4th be with you! From adorable plushies to elegant glassware, celebrate Star Wars Day by sharing these gifts with the Jedi or Sith in your life.

20% off Amazon LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet $63.99

$79.99 Shop now at Amazon

Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet. Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style.

Amazon STAR WARS Grogu (The Child) Flip-Top Canteen $14.98 Shop now at Amazon

There will be fewer spills even on galactic travels with this Star Wars: The Mandalorian-inspired Canteen. The cap features screen art of The Child's face and 3D ears. Just tilt it back to reveal the pop-up straw. With a wide base and an adjustable carrying strap, they'll always have an out-of-this-world pal to sip with.

Amazon Colourpop The Mandalorian Shadow Palette $23.77 Shop now at Amazon

This Mandarolian-themed palette has nine shades including both metallic and matte options. There is limited stock available so shop now before it sells out.

Shop Disney Death Star Cheeseboard Set $54.99 Shop now at Shop Disney

That's no moon -- that's a space station! No, wait, it's a fully operational Death Star split-level cheeseboard that swivels open to reveal four stainless steel cheese tools: a cleaver, planer, fork-tipped knife and spreader.

Amazon Star Wars Galactic Pals $10.90 Shop now at Amazon

Star Wars fans can bring home some of the most adorable creatures in the galaxy with Galactic Pals plush characters. Designed with a soft plastic head, sparkling eyes and a plush body, each cute creature includes a carrier and a personality profile -- fill in the soft character's name and uncover its personality. This endearing line of Star Wars plush will captivate new and existing fans of all ages from across the galaxy. Play out intergalactic adventures and nurturing moments. The soft dolls make a great gift for fans and collectors.

40% off Amazon Star Wars: A Jedi You Will Be $10.69

$17.99 Shop now at Amazon

Learn how to use the force in this hilarious and stylized picture book narrated by everybody's favorite Jedi Master, Yoda.

Shop Disney Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set $164.99 Shop now at Shop Disney

For the Star Wars lovers across the galaxy, this Han Solo and Princess Leia beverage gift set is the perfect addition to your collection. The Acacia wood box features dovetail joinery and beautiful engraved designs of the Millennium Falcon and the silhouette of Princess Leia. Underneath the sliding front panel sits two 12-ounce Han and Leia fluted glasses, cork coasters and a bottle opener.

Headspace Headspace and Star Wars $69.99 Shop now at Headspace

Headspace is collaborating with Star Wars to help you awaken your light side at Lightspeed. Find your force with new Sleepcasts taking you through the Star Wars galaxy and breathing exercises featuring Yoda, BB-8, Chewbacca, and R2-D2. Visit headspace.com/starwars to learn more and download a free 30-day trial of the Headspace app.

Amazon Mattel Games UNO Star Wars Card Game $11.95 Shop now at Amazon

The classic UNO card game builds fun on game night with themes inspired by the Disney+ show Star Wars The Mandalorian!

