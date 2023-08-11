Raleigh police investigating attempted robbery at McDonald's drive- thru

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a person attempted to rob a McDonald's Thursday night.
According to police, the incident happened on Trawick Road. Officers said a person attempted to rob the restaurant at gunpoint through the drive-thru.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not arrested a suspect.
This is a breaking story.
