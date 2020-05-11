Food & Drink

Fayetteville restaurants seeing meat shortage and increased prices

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early afternoon inside Luigi's Italian Chophouse is unlike anything Nick Parrous has seen before. Business at the Italian family-style restaurant is down about 80 percent and he's had to let go of most of his staff. As if matters could get any worse, meat prices have drastically gone up.

"As we're getting new prices for this weekend, we're seeing some pretty dramatic increases even since last week. We're seeing increases for 60-70 percent on some of my main items that I purchase," Parrous said.

These are the effects of mass closures at meat processing plants across the country, Parrous said. High-end cuts of meat such as ribeyes, New York strips and filets are so expensive and elusive that he's already considering alternative options.

"There's other cuts of meat that we could utilize. Some steaks come from different parts of the animal and aren't in demand. Very good cut of meat but different from what they're used to," Parrous said.

He said suppliers predict more meat price increases are on the horizon. That means customers will pay more, too.

"Until we see changes and stabilizations we're going to have to react to the market," Parrous said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfayettevillecoronavirusrestaurantsteak
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health officials estimate 9,115 COVID-19 recoveries in NC
'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon: WATCH LIVE
NC 18-year-old shoots, kills grandmother on Mother's Day
Travel, vacation scams cost consumers more than $10.6M: FTC
Raleigh teens start mask company, sell thousands in first month
Most dial COVID-19 hotline for urgent needs
'I just miss my mom:' Triangle woman says mother died alone from COVID-19
Show More
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Asian American group encourages reporting discrimination
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in Durham
Surveillance video captures moments before deadly Durham shooting
More TOP STORIES News