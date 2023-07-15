$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person in North Carolina is a million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The ticket was purchased from the Food Lion grocery store on Highland Street in Mount Holly in Gaston County.

Three other tickets in California and South Carolina also matched five numbers to take home a $1 million prize, the lottery said. The South Carolina ticket earned $2 million for playing a 2x Megaplier.

Another lucky person matched four white balls and the mega ball to win $10,000. The ticket was purchased in Guilford County using online Play.

Since no one won Friday's jackpot, the new jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is $640 million as an annuity or $328 million cash. The drawing is the 7th largest in Mega Millions Lottery history.

