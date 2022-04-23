rally

Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies days before scheduled execution

EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies

HOUSTON, Texas -- Supporters spent Saturday organizing rallies in 16 cities across the U.S. in an attempt to save Melissa Lucio's life.

Lucio is on death row after being convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in South Texas in 2007.

During Saturday's rallies, organizers plan to collect signatures to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles as well as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday in Austin.

RELATED: Melissa Lucio's family begs Texas leaders for mercy regarding execution

Rallies are planned in Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Brownsville, Cleveland, OH, Columbus, OH, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Greensboro, NC, Harlingen, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

The Houston rally was scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday in Guadalupe Plaza on Runnels Street.

Lucio's supporters say she was pressured into confessing that she beat Mariah to death.

RELATED: More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio

Later Lucio said the child fell down a staircase days before paramedics took her to the hospital.

Lucio's execution is scheduled for April 27.

Gov. Abbott could step in and delay the execution. He also could grant clemency if the majority of the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles votes to do so.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexecutionmother arrestedrallydeath penaltymother charged
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALLY
Former president Donald Trump endorses NC lawmakers at rally in Selma
All eyes on NC political races ahead of Trump's Johnston County rally
Local Ukrainians to host rally as Russia's invasion intensifies
Moral Mondays protests return in March, Barber says
TOP STORIES
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
Reimagining 'the ruins' of Raleigh's St. Agnes Hospital
As vacancies grow at Raleigh 911 center, public safety worries rise
Roxboro wife, mother shot and killed in sleep; gunman on the loose
Girl, 4, dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed
After weeks of delays, Van Gogh art exhibit opens in Raleigh
Fayetteville Dogwood Festival, Raleigh's Brewgaloo return this weekend
Show More
Sanford business that prints drug labels worry about supply-chain woes
Report shows business, tourism growth in Raleigh as events return
Halifax County murder suspect caught after manhunt
Earth Day: Ghost Forests spreading rapidly in N.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
More TOP STORIES News