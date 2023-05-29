Wet holiday weekend weather leads to business boom for some

The Memorial Day Weekend washout is whipping up sales for many small businesses including movie theaters, indoor amusement parks and restaurants.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Memorial Day Weekend washout is whipping up sales for many small businesses. Theaters have been packed and indoor amusement parks are seeing a surge in sales as parents look for ways for their children to burn off some energy.

LaKisha Hall and her family drove from Goldsboro to Happy Feet Planet in Apex after the rain ruined their holiday plans

"It rained us out. We're not able to have the cookout that we wanted to," she said about bringing five nieces and nephews to the park. "(We thought that this is) a place that's safe where they can actually get more energy. They're not trapped in the inside of the home all Memorial Day and what not, so it has been an awesome life saver for us."

A Fuquay-Varina family had been trying to get in to Happy Feet Planet since Saturday.

"It's been raining for Memorial Weekend everybody wants to get outside (of the house) with their kids," said Tom McKissick.

Owner Eric Liu said the demand was so strong he had to start a wait list.

"There are so many kids. (The) weather outside is bad. They need some space to put their energy out," said Liu.

Other folks hit up movie theaters to see long-awaited films.

"We definitely wanted to support The Little Mermaid," said Raleigh resident Christina Kinard. "It was great."

Some restaurants also report seeing an uptick in customers.

St. Roch's Restaurant Owner Sunny Gerhart said Sunday's sales almost doubled.

"We had a pretty good weekend, I was actually surprised. It was a little bit busier than we had anticipated so that was good," said Gerhart.