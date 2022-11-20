UVA football players killed in shooting remembered for brightening lives around them

Thousands attended a public memorial service Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Junior, and D'Sean Perry after killed in UVA shooting.

The University of Virginia is remembering three students killed in a shooting on campus.

Thousands attended a public memorial service Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Junior, and D'Sean Perry.

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry, and Devin Chandler are pictured on the Virginia Sports website in this undated image. Virginia Sports

Classmates said the UVA football players brightened the lives of those around them.

RELATED: University of Virginia shooting victim no longer intubated, out of ICU, family friend says

Former Virginia football player Christopher Darnell, Junior, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the shootings last Sunday.