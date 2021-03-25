mental health

ABC11 Conversation on Racism, Hate and Mental Health

We know racism can take a toll on your mental health, join ABC11's Joel Brown at 6 p.m. for a deeper dive into the long-lasting impact hate has on us.

Be sure to tune in to Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. where the conversation continues as experts provide advice and resources to help you cope on the silent struggle.



Panelists include Coach LeVelle Moton from NCCU Basketball, Veronica Aguilar of El Pueblo, Dr. Deborah Stroman from the Racial Equity Institute, Cenayia Edwards, a teen who uncovered a racist group chat at WCPSS, as well as her mother and Rebby Kern, Education Policy Director for Equality NC.

Watch on abc11.com or stream it with the ABC11 North Carolina app on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, or Roku.
