Merced kidnapping suspect's brother arrested for conspiracy after 4 family members found dead

All four bodies of the people who were kidnapped from a business in Merced County earlier this week have been found.

A family spokesperson tells Action News the suspect is a former employee who used to drive for the victim's trucking company.

MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities in Merced County have arrested the brother of the suspected kidnapper after four abducted family members were found dead in a rural almond orchard in Northern California.

Alberto Salgado was taken into custody Thursday night for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the county sheriff's office said.

His brother, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, was arrested Tuesday. He was booked Thursday into the Merced County Jail on four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping, authorities said.

Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents -- 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh -- were taken against their will from a business on Monday, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. The baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was also kidnapped, the sheriff said.

The sheriff called it "horribly senseless."

Jesus Salgado attempted to take his own life "prior to law enforcement involvement" on Tuesday and was receiving medical attention, which delayed investigators' ability to talk to him, the sheriff's office said. Warnke said Wednesday night that investigators had spoken with him. Interviews were ongoing Thursday

More details will be added to this report as they become available.