Wake County man arrested, charged with kidnapping and statutory rape

Sunday, April 14, 2024 5:11PM
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and statutory rape.

On Saturday, Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a vehicle stop on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road in Raleigh.

They found a juvenile -- who was a reported runaway out of Durham -- in the car.

After an investigation and consulting with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, 22-year-old Preston Malachi Baker was charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree statutory rape.

Baker's first court appearance is Monday.

