Meredith College names Dr. Aimee Sapp as new president

Dr. Aimee Sapp was chosen after a national search. She becomes the ninth president of the college.

Dr. Aimee Sapp was chosen after a national search. She becomes the ninth president of the college.

Dr. Aimee Sapp was chosen after a national search. She becomes the ninth president of the college.

Dr. Aimee Sapp was chosen after a national search. She becomes the ninth president of the college.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a new era for Meredith College in Raleigh.

The school introduced its new president on Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Aimee Sapp was chosen after a national search. She becomes the ninth president of the college.

Sapp succeeds Jo Allen, who is retiring after 13 years of leading one of the largest women's colleges in the nation.

Allen was the first alumnae to serve as Meredith's president.

She will step down at the end of this academic year.