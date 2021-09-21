homicide investigation

Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot, killed inside Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating the shooting death of a man inside a home Monday.

Authorities said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Dupree Street.

Officers found Michael Askins, 43, inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The Askins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Bongarten at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhomicide investigationhomicidegun violenceman killedman shotdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
21-year-old Fayetteville woman shot in head dies
Man charged with murder in deadly Raleigh assault
Man injured in weekend Durham shooting has died, police say
Man wanted in Wilson double murder arrested in Wayne County
TOP STORIES
NC man charged in Capitol bomb threat found competent to stand trial
Shooting that killed 2 in Cumberland Co. believed to be drug-related
NC State Fair: Everything to know before you go
LATEST: WCPSS to pause summer learning program
Fall Begins with Wet Weather
Raleigh detectives solve 1977 rape and murder case
Show More
Gabby Petito saga shines spotlight on other missing persons cases
375 workers with NC healthcare provider could be fired over vaccines
NC man accused of defrauding Amazon out of $290,000 through returns
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
When to expect decision on COVID-19 vaccine boosters
More TOP STORIES News