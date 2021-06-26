murder

High Point man accused of killing 19-year-old girlfriend, attempting to dump body in Tennessee

Michael Cadogan

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A North Carolina college student is accused of killing his girlfriend, taking her body to Tennessee and asking a friend to help him dispose of it, police said.

Police said officers were called to check on Gianna Rose Delgado, 19, on June 21 after getting information that she was assaulted at her residence on Pallas Way in High Point.

Court documents in Tennessee said Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, contacted a friend, admitted strangling Delgado during an argument and needed help with disposing of Delgado's body and car. That friend contacted police.

During a later call between Cadogan and the friend, who was at the Kingsport Police Department, the friend agreed to meet Cadogan at a marina in Carter County to put Delgado's body and car in Watauga Lake. A police lieutenant listened in on the call, officials said.

A Carter County sheriff's deputy spotted and stopped Cadogan, who was driving Delgado's car, near the marina, authorities said. Delgado's body was found inside the car.

Cadogan, who High Point police said is a student at High Point University, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death and tampering with a corpse. He is being held without bond in Tennessee, and there's been no word on his possible extradition back to North Carolina.

