Man wanted in October murder in Durham caught in Clayton

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Durham that took place in October.Michael Samuel Sidney, 19, was arrested Wednesday in Clayton by U.S. Marshals and charged with murder.The victim in the case, 18-year-old Alexa Centeno, was shot Oct. 29 in the 5300 block of Penrith Drive.On that night, officers were dispatched to a report of a cardiac arrest around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found that Centeno had been shot. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.The incident was not random, police said.Sidney was brought back to Durham and is being jailed without bond.