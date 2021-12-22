Man wanted in October murder in Durham caught in Clayton

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Durham that took place in October.

Michael Samuel Sidney, 19, was arrested Wednesday in Clayton by U.S. Marshals and charged with murder.

The victim in the case, 18-year-old Alexa Centeno, was shot Oct. 29 in the 5300 block of Penrith Drive.

On that night, officers were dispatched to a report of a cardiac arrest around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found that Centeno had been shot. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.

ALSO SEE: 'People shot, people dying': Police union talks Durham's public safety challenges

The incident was not random, police said.

Sidney was brought back to Durham and is being jailed without bond.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytondurhamarrestfugitive arrestmurderdurham policefatal shootinggun violencewoman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Duke University to move to remote classes
Charlotte officer, mother of 3 killed in I-85 crash
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Greensboro man charged with murder in Nash County investigation
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
Show More
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Police won't rule out DNA to solve 1996 JonBenet Ramsey killing
Search ends for arson, shooting suspect after lengthy Raleigh manhunt
Wake County students create Christmas album
NC man wanted for sex crimes is on the run in Texas
More TOP STORIES News