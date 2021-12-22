Man wanted in October murder in Durham caught in Clayton

Michael Samuel Sidney, 19, was arrested Wednesday in Clayton by U.S. Marshals and charged with murder.
The victim in the case, 18-year-old Alexa Centeno, was shot Oct. 29 in the 5300 block of Penrith Drive.
On that night, officers were dispatched to a report of a cardiac arrest around 9:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found that Centeno had been shot. She was taken to a hospital but later died from her injuries.
ALSO SEE: 'People shot, people dying': Police union talks Durham's public safety challenges
The incident was not random, police said.
Sidney was brought back to Durham and is being jailed without bond.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.