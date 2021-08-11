Wake County real estate agent changes view on COVID vaccine, masking after difficult bout with virus

"Everybody I talked to that got it, they were good in two days," Vega said.
Two weeks later and the 26-year-old is still not recovered.
Initially, she thought her trips to the gym were causing her muscle aches. An at-home test revealed otherwise.
"I didn't pay much attention to it until I started getting a sore throat but the day I got a fever, I was like 'Uh oh,'" Michelle said.
She said she was having respiratory issues earlier this week and had her mother take her to the hospital to get checked out.
Michelle Vega was anti 😷 and anti-💉.— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 11, 2021
She's changed that opinion after she had a brutal battle with #COVID19.
"I really thought there was no light at the end of the tunnel. It was bad" #abc11 pic.twitter.com/UoAfnms2F5
She's thankful she didn't have to stay the night.
Her trip to the hospital comes the same week state health officials saw the largest single-day jump in ICU admissions since the start of the pandemic.
Doctors told her of the 80 people admitted, only two were vaccinated.
"I really thought there was no light at the end of the tunnel," said Michelle, who lives in Durham but sells houses all over Wake and Durham counties. "I probably could have avoided or made my symptoms a little bit better if I just paid attention and done what I was supposed to do. I was one of those people who did not believe in vaccines. My advice is to go get vaccinated because you just don't know what's going to happen."
Doctors told her to take it easy for a while. They also said she can get vaccinated in 90 days -- something she plans to do right away.
