Couple married for more than 47 years die from COVID-19 moments apart

A family in Michigan spent their Thanksgiving mourning the death of their parents who died of COVID-19 just moments apart.
"It's beautiful, but it's so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet," said the couple's daughter Joanna Sisk. "One wouldn't have wanted to be without the other."
Leslie and Patricia McWaters, who were married for more than 47 years, were inseparable, the family told WDIV.
Leslie and Patricia became sick with the virus and died just days before Thanksgiving.
"I can tell you this, when they passed we think Mom -- the boss -- she definitely went to his room and said, 'Come on. Let's go,'" Sisk said.
Sisk told WDIV Patricia was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie, was a fun-loving truck driver. She added that it was hard enough to lose one parent but, "This was the worst."
