Death investigation shuts down I-85 ramps in Vance County

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a significant police presence in Vance County as officers conduct a death investigation.It's happening on Interstate 85.The exit and on-ramp near Exit 220 (US-1) is closed.The scene extends to a nearby gas station.Several Vance County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicles are in the area.The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the ramps closed just before 4:40 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 8:30 p.m.The sheriff's office has not released any details about what happened.