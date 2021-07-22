Death investigation shuts down I-85 ramps in Vance County

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a significant police presence in Vance County as officers conduct a death investigation.

It's happening on Interstate 85.

The exit and on-ramp near Exit 220 (US-1) is closed.

The scene extends to a nearby gas station.

Several Vance County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicles are in the area.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the ramps closed just before 4:40 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 8:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office has not released any details about what happened.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more details.
