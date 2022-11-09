Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m., except for four precincts that will close later because of delayed starts and other issues for voters in those areas.

All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation.

These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington:

US Senate

Republican Ted Budd vs Democrat Cheri Beasley.

Democrats haven't won a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. Beasley got in the race after losing her reelection bid as former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. Other Democrats dropped out of the race to pave the way for Beasley, who would be North Carolina's first Black senator if elected.

All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

US House NC Impact

Bo Hines vs Wiley Nickel

North Carolina's 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump's favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.

Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the open seat that spawned from a tumultuous redistricting battle during which North Carolina fashioned boundaries for the new congressional district it was awarded following the 2020 census.

Other House Representatives from NC

US House D1: Don Davis vs Sandy Smith

US House D2: Deborah Ross vs Christine Villaverde

US House D4: Valerie Foushee vs Courtney Geels

US House D6: Kathy Manning vs Christian Castelli & Thomas Watercott

US House D7: David Rouzer vs Charles Graham

LOCAL RACES

Wake County

District Attorney: Lorrin Freeman vs Jeff Dobson

Sheriff: Donnie Harrison vs Willie Rowe

Commissioners: 4 Seats On The Ballot

School Bond: $884M Bond (WCPSS and Wake Tech)

Raleigh Mayor: Mary-Ann Baldwin vs DaQuanta Copeland & Terrance Ruth

Raleigh City Council: 3 current council members not running for re-election

Durham County

Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead vs Maria Jocys

Bonds: $423M School Bond, $112M Community College Bond, $13M Museums

Cumberland County

Sheriff: Ennis Wright vs LaRue Windham

Commissioners: 2 Seats on The Ballot

