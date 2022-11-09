Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Polls closed at 7:30 p.m., except for four precincts that will close later because of delayed starts and other issues for voters in those areas.
All 50 states are hosting midterm elections that will determine the balance of power in Washington and state capitals across the nation.
These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington:
US Senate
Republican Ted Budd vs Democrat Cheri Beasley.
Democrats haven't won a U.S Senate race since 2008. Party officials were encouraged that the streak could be broken this year when Cheri Beasley got in the race last year. Beasley got in the race after losing her reelection bid as former state Supreme Court Chief Justice. Other Democrats dropped out of the race to pave the way for Beasley, who would be North Carolina's first Black senator if elected.
All 435 seats in the House and 35 of 100 seats in the Senate are on the ballot, as well as several influential gubernatorial elections in battleground states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
US House NC Impact
Bo Hines vs Wiley Nickel
North Carolina's 13th District has emerged as one of the nation's battlegrounds for congressional control, where a tight race between former President Donald Trump's favored young upstart and a Democratic state senator could determine the balance of power in the narrowly split U.S. House.
Republican Bo Hines and Democratic state Sen. Wiley Nickel are vying for the open seat that spawned from a tumultuous redistricting battle during which North Carolina fashioned boundaries for the new congressional district it was awarded following the 2020 census.
Other House Representatives from NC
- US House D1: Don Davis vs Sandy Smith
- US House D2: Deborah Ross vs Christine Villaverde
- US House D4: Valerie Foushee vs Courtney Geels
- US House D6: Kathy Manning vs Christian Castelli & Thomas Watercott
- US House D7: David Rouzer vs Charles Graham
LOCAL RACES
Wake County
- District Attorney: Lorrin Freeman vs Jeff Dobson
- Sheriff: Donnie Harrison vs Willie Rowe
- Commissioners: 4 Seats On The Ballot
School Bond: $884M Bond (WCPSS and Wake Tech)
- Raleigh Mayor: Mary-Ann Baldwin vs DaQuanta Copeland & Terrance Ruth
- Raleigh City Council: 3 current council members not running for re-election
Durham County
Sheriff: Clarence Birkhead vs Maria Jocys
Bonds: $423M School Bond, $112M Community College Bond, $13M Museums
Cumberland County
- Sheriff: Ennis Wright vs LaRue Windham
- Commissioners: 2 Seats on The Ballot
