Vice President Mike Pence making 3 stops in Carolinas just a week out from election day

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Vice President Mike Pence continues to hit the Carolinas hard in effort to support President Donald Trump's reelection bid.First, he's stopping at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro on Tuesday, a week away from election day, at around 12:30 p.m.Pence will also speak at a rally in Wilmington tonight at 6. Between North Carolina stops, he'll speak in Greenville, South Carolina.Recently, at least five of Pence's aides tested positive for COVID-19. That did not stop his campaign from making a stop in Kinston for a 'Make America Great Again' rally over the weekend.Pence tested negative and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel.President Trump was in Lumberton on Saturday , speaking at the Robeson County Fairgrounds.A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll illustrated how tight the race was in North Carolina, as it found Joe Biden with 49% support and President Donald Trump with 48% support.