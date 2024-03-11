Plagued by pay; military nonprofit looks to help affected St. Aug's employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As St. Augustine's University (SAU) continues to address its accreditation and payroll challenges, a military-affiliated nonprofit has signaled they are looking to help affected employees.

Military Missions in Action, based in Wake County, has said they would like to assist military veterans or active duty servicemembers who are St. Augustine's employees or family members of military members or veterans.

"I had a dear friend of mine who did some work with St. Augustine's ROTC department about 13 years ago," said MMIA executive director Gabe Gebhardt. "So St. Aug's has been on my radar ever since then."

Gebhardt said his organization has not been in contact with the university administration. However, they stand ready to assist affected and eligible employees on a case-by-case basis with food, toiletries, and sundry items for up to 60 days.

"I never anticipated that we would be in this situation, but neither did these families," said Gebhardt. "And I just want them to know Military Missions in Action is there to help them if we can."

Gebhardt also said he is unsure of how many employees the nonprofit stands to assist.

"We recognize the sacrifices made by military veterans and their families, and it is heartbreaking to know that some may be experiencing financial challenges while contributing to the educational mission of Saint Augustine's University," Gebhardt said in a press release.

He declined to comment on the details surrounding the university's financial challenges.

"Our organization is committed to supporting these veterans during their time of need, ensuring they receive assistance while navigating these difficult times," he said.

ABC11 has inquired if SAU employees received their most recent paychecks on Friday.

A representative for the university has yet to respond.

Affected SAU employees are encouraged to visit the organization's website or calling their office at 919-552-1603 to determine eligibility.

