Cumberland County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-month-old

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-month-old who went missing in July.

15-month-old Raylee Marie Reed was reported missing Friday. Deputies said she was last seen on July 14. She is described as weighing 15-20lbs, 24 inches, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Raylee was last seen in a Grey Nissan Titan with NC license plate RDX-2803, driven by Lawrence America, 55, on Crocket Raynor Road in Linden, North Carolina.

America is described, as 6'1", weighing about 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tribal tattoo on his upper left arm, a tattoo on his left leg of a skull, and a tattoo on his chest of "Larry" with two hearts.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call Special Victims Unit Detective J.C. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the Watch Commander after hours at(910) 677-5432.

