The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-month-old who went missing in July.

2 people wanted for questioning in connection with missing 15-month-old

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is searching for two people for questioning in connection with a missing 15-month-old.

Detectives are asking for the public's help to find Brandy Marie America, 27, and Lawrence "Larry" Rexal America, 55, of Linden for questioning in the disappearance of 15-month-old Raylee Marie Reed.

Brandy Marie America

Raylee was reported missing Friday after she was last seen on July 14 with Lawrence America.

Officials said in July Raylee was placed in the care of a family member whose custody rights were revoked on August 8.

Raylee was last seen in a Grey Nissan Titan with NC license plate RDX-2803, driven by Lawrence America on Crocket Raynor Road in Linden, North Carolina.

She is described as weighing 15-20lbs, 24 inches, with blue eyes, and blonde hair.

Featured video is from a previous report