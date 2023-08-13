Missing 15-month-old Raylee Reed found safe

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Missing 15-month-old Raylee Marie Reed has been found safe.

The baby was reported missing Aug. 11 but had reportedly not been seen since July 14.

On Aug. 12, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it was looking to question Lawrence "Larry" Rexal America, 55, and Brandy Marie America, 27. Shortly after that announcement, Larry called authorities to report that he had baby Raylee.

Larry and Brandy are now in custody and cooperating with investigators, and Raylee is accounted for and safe.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office previously confirmed this case involved a custody battle over Raylee.