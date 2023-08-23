North Carolina woman accused of faking her own death

A woman in western North Carolina is accused of faking her own murder.

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in western North Carolina is accused of faking her own murder.

Franklin Police Department received a missing person report about 37-year-old Margaret Sweeney on Aug. 18. The next day, she was found safe.

However, investigators then found out Sweeney reportedly anonymously told one of her friends and the Department of Social Services that she had been murdered.

With that discovery, investigators arrested Sweeney for making a false report of death and obstructing law enforcement officers.

"Sweeney's actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters," Franklin Police Department said in a statement.