Local events celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events happening around our area., CaryThe Town of Cary's annual MLK Celebration includes presentations, films, performances, and more. The observance concludes with a MLK Day of Service community workday on January 17., ApexPrayer begins at 8 am at the Apex First Baptist Church. The march begins at 9 am., Chapel HillUNC presents this annual event with keynote speaker Elmira Mangum, Ph.D. This is a virtual event beginning at 6 pm. Tickets sales go to support student scholarships.DurhamKeeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, will deliver the keynote address for Duke University's annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration at 3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.onlineThis virtual event begins at 8 am with keynote speaker Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie., FayettevilleThe Crown Complex presents a day of music, art, and performances beginning at 10 am. Tickets must be purchased in advance., RaleighThe Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral will hold its annual Mass commemorating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King beginning at 10 am., Fuquay-VarinaThe March begins at the St. Augusta Missionary Baptist Church at 10:15 am and concludes at Falcon Park. A celebration will immediately follow. Martin Luther King Day Virtual Celebration 2022, onlineHosted by the Chapel Hill - Carrboro NAACP, the celebration begins at 11 am. This is a free virtual event streaming on their YouTube channel.onlineThis is a virtual event beginning at 12 pm featuring a panel discussion entitled "Beloved Community: Here and Now.", DurhamOccurring on the campus of Duke University, the Walk begins at 12 pm at the Mary Lou Williams Center for Black Culture., RaleighJohn Chavis Memorial Park presents a showcase of Dr. King's work, arts and crafts for children, and food trucks on site from 12 pm - 3 pm., DurhamThis annual event takes place at Durham Central Park at 1 pm. The event includes a drive-through for free books and outdoor booths with community favorites including free popcorn from Mad Popper; The Poetry Fox; Wool E. Bull; Scrap Exchange; Mr. A's Beignets, and MORE!. ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event., onlineThe daylong observance presented by the Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. Committee concludes with a musical celebration hosted bABC11 Morning Anchor John Clark., onlineHosted by NC State University, this is a virtual lecture using authentic storytelling to explore ways students and others can engage in grassroots organizing and activism. Pre-registration is required. This free event begins at 6 pm., RaleighPresented by the African American Cultural Center at NC State University, attendees will witness the impact of King's legacy at the university. The exhibit runs from 12 pm - 2 pm., DurhamThis annual event kicks off at 12pm along Fayetteville Street. Mayor Elaine O'Neal is the Grand Marshal. The Block Party features music, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, and more on Burlington Avenue.