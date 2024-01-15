People march, help fellow neighbors on MLK Day of Service

Through marches, rallies, civil and community service, residents across Durham and Raleigh worked to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raygan Hansley has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and putting in her hours. The 25-year-old is working toward receiving a home of her own.

"Unfortunately, I cannot afford a traditional mortgage (with a) single income on my own," said Hansley.

She expects to get a place sometime this year, but on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Hansley was trying to help someone else get into an affordable home.

"The fact that I'm in the program, but not working on my house doesn't mean anything. I'm helping someone else achieve their home, their dream. So being out here on MLK Day of Service means everything to me," said Hansley.

Habitat for Humanity brought together 17 faith-based organizations for the build in Old Poole Place.

A total of 60 single-family homes and 45 townhouses will be built.

"It's very important for this community and this country was bringing people together to build what he called the beloved community. a community with equal access for everyone," said Habitat for Humanity Faith Relations Rick Beech.

Other people spent MLK day at prayer breakfasts or rallies.

In Durham, many civil organizations including sororities and fraternities marched for miles in King's honor.

"This country owes all citizens, and I underscore all citizens, rights, privileges that we enjoy," said Durham march organizer Dr. Warren Herndon.

There was a similar march in downtown Raleigh.

Sylvester Fleming has participated for 15 years and for each year that passes, his hope grows for inspiring the next generation.

He said, "We're marching for, you know, for justice. and peace. and we want to get the young people involved. It's hard to get them involved, but if we keep doing it, maybe they'll see it."

Events in the Triangle honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.