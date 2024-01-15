Weekend events in Triangle celebrate life and legacy of MLK Jr.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weekend of remembrance and celebration in the Triangle began Sunday, with local faith leaders, politicians, community members, and celebrities gathering to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

One of those events was a Unity Walk and MLK ceremony in Garner, including Congressman Wiley Nickel and civil rights activist Dr. David Forbes.

"The time is right. The time is always right to do right," said Dwight Rodgers, co-chair of Garner's MLK celebration committee.

Rodgers was one of the people tasked with organizing Sunday's walk and celebration, a fixture in Garner since 2009. He said preserving the word of Dr. King starts with Triangle residents caring for one another.

"It all comes around again to love, and what people want to do for others," Rodgers said. "It's not about me or you, black or white. It's about coming from the heart, and you don't see color when you're doing those things."

Forbes, who worked alongside MLK Jr. in 1960 and also helped arrange sit-ins in Raleigh as the leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, also spoke at Sunday's event. He said there's still plenty of work to be done before the King's dream is realized.

"Though Dr. King came, prophesized, and encouraged change, a lot remains unchanged," Forbes said.

That same message was echoed at other events in the region -- including at Duke, where alum and former NBA star Grant Hill spoke at a ceremony to mark the holiday.

"We confront a fierce urgency to fix what's broken, but we cannot come together to do that until we talk honestly about the divisions that push us apart," Hill said.

Forbes, meanwhile, said it's important to not only observe the MLK holiday -- but for local communities to use it as a reason to better themselves.

"May his memory inspire us to do something for somebody," he said.