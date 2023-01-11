Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham MLK Holiday National Invitational is back. This year, it's taking place at Cameron Indoor Stadium. You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country and support local organizations at the same time.

The doors open at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and games are scheduled into the night. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.durhaminvitational.com.

Watch as some of the best players in the country "Duke" it out inside historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. Teams from IMG Academy, Hargrave Military Academy, Fork Union Military Academy, Massanutten Military Academy, Jordan High School, Southern Durham High School, Durham Academy, and Hillside High School will be competing.

Ticket sales from the tournament will benefit Duke Cancer Institute, Be The Match, and provide additional funding for local high school athletic programs.

The tournament hopes to raise awareness that Black Americans are 50% less likely to find a bone marrow donor compared to their White counterparts. There will be a station at the tournament where potential bone marrow donors can join the registry.