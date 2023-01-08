WATCH LIVE

Woman rescued from mobile home fire in Johnston County

Sunday, January 8, 2023 4:00AM
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Johnston County rescued an elderly woman from her home after a grass fire spread to her doorstep.

Fire crews responded to the mobile home Friday morning on Denn Field Lane.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started while a neighbor was burning household trash in a barrel. The fire quickly spread due to dry grass and windy weather conditions.

A second victim who was in the home at the time was evaluated at the scene for injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the victims.

Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
