Woman rescued from mobile home fire in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters in Johnston County rescued an elderly woman from her home after a grass fire spread to her doorstep.

Fire crews responded to the mobile home Friday morning on Denn Field Lane.

According to the fire marshal, the fire started while a neighbor was burning household trash in a barrel. The fire quickly spread due to dry grass and windy weather conditions.

A second victim who was in the home at the time was evaluated at the scene for injuries.

The Red Cross is working with the victims.