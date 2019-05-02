Mom charged with child abuse after taking 1-year old, newborn to Apex drug deal turned murder, deputies say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with child abuse after deputies said she brought her 1-year-old and 2-week-old to a drug deal in Apex last month.
Officials said Ashley Ladacia Forte, 22, and James Adam Hooker, 25, brought the children with them to purchase drugs on Arrowhead Drive on April 15.
Witnesses told the Wake County Sheriff's Office Hooker and 36-year-old Michael Antwan Farrington got into a physical altercation.
The said Hooker shot Farrington, while Forte and the children were in a nearby car.
Forte, of Angier, has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was issued a $5,000.
Hooker, of Fuquay-Varina, has been charged with two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child and first-degree murder.
