murder

Wake County man brought 1-year old, newborn to drug deal turned murder, warrants say

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is facing child abuse and murder charges after bringing a one-year-old and newborn baby to a fatal drug deal, warrants state.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing child abuse and murder charges after bringing a one-year-old and newborn baby to a drug deal that ended with a deadly shooting, according to warrants.

James Adam Hooker, 25, of Fuquay-Varina, is accused of taking a one-year-old and two-week-old baby with him to purchase narcotics, Wake County warrants said.

According to the warrants, Hooker shot and killed 36-year-old Michael Antwan Farrington, 36, of Cary, during the deal.

That shooting happened Monday evening in the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive near Apex just before 6 p.m.

Witnesses told the Wake County Sheriff's Office Hooker and Farrington had a physical altercation before the shooting - while Hooker's girlfriend and children were in a car nearby.

Farrington died from his injuries at WakeMed Monday night.

Hooker is charged with two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child and first degree murder.

Hooker is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wake countyfuquay varinachild abusemurderbabydrug
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Judge tells Sander: 'You will die alone, and you will die forgotten'
Parents of slain SC student: Ask driver 'What's my name?'
Rocky Mount man charged in murder of father, officials say
Petition wants photos of wife, daughters in Watt's cell removed
TOP STORIES
First Portuguese man-of-war of 2019 season spotted on NC coast
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
ABC11 visits Guantanamo Bay with soldiers from North Carolina
Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled over 'unexpected solidified ingredient'
Pontoon boat partially hangs off Polk County dam
Raleigh woman recounts visit to Notre Dame hours before devastating fire
Hitman tries to kill woman with crossbow hidden in box
Show More
Veteran gets street named after him on 100th birthday
Bat tests positive for rabies in Cary
Rare trio of eagles caring for newborn eaglets
Hundreds attend spirited debate about Pittsboro's Confederate statue
North Carolina 'born-alive' abortion bill clears Senate
More TOP STORIES News