Wake County man brought 1-year old, newborn to drug deal turned murder, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County man is facing child abuse and murder charges after bringing a one-year-old and newborn baby to a drug deal that ended with a deadly shooting, according to warrants.James Adam Hooker, 25, of Fuquay-Varina, is accused of taking a one-year-old and two-week-old baby with him to purchase narcotics, Wake County warrants said.According to the warrants, Hooker shot and killed 36-year-old Michael Antwan Farrington, 36, of Cary, during the deal.That shooting happened Monday evening in the 4600 block of Arrowhead Drive near Apex just before 6 p.m.Witnesses told the Wake County Sheriff's Office Hooker and Farrington had a physical altercation before the shooting - while Hooker's girlfriend and children were in a car nearby.Farrington died from his injuries at WakeMed Monday night.Hooker is charged with two counts of inflicting serious mental injury or physical injury to a child and first degree murder.Hooker is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.