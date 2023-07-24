'No, you don't hit her like that': Singer Monica jumps off stage to stop an altercation mid-concert

Monica sat down with ABC News to talk about the apparent fight that broke out in the crowd while she was performing at a Detroit music festival on Saturday night.

DETROIT -- R &B superstar Monica interrupted her own concert in Detroit Saturday to stop an altercation between a man and a woman in the crowd.

The incident happened at the Riverfront Music Festival in the Motor City, when "The Boy Is Mine" singer could tell from the stage that "things were heating up a bit," she told ABC News.

Video posted on social media showed two fans locked arm and arm in a heated argument, appearing to strike each other as others around them tried to break up the brawl.

That's when Monica decided to take matters into her own hands, video shows.

"Wait a minute, wait a minute. Ah, ah, ah. No, don't you hit her like that," the 42-year-old singer can be heard saying before walking off the stage and heading into the audience.

"When I looked up from the mic, I saw a man strike what appeared to be an older woman," Monica told ABC News. "That, in itself, triggered me a bit, but it also was very scary because the last thing that I want is for someone to be harmed. When I jumped from the stage, it was simply to bring it all to a complete stop and make sure both people were OK, seperated and got home safely."

Monica was later helped back up on stage as the crowd erupted in cheers.

She apologized to the crowd, saying the incident "triggered her."