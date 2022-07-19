Health & Fitness

North Carolina confirms 20th case of monkeypox in ongoing outbreak

EMBED <>More Videos

NCDHHS reveals its 2022 Monkeypox response plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina health officials confirmed seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in the state, bringing the total cases up to 20.

At least a couple of those cases have occurred in people in Durham and Wake counties.

North Carolina is not alone in seeing an uptick in this rare virus. There are at least 1,800 probable or confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States. Worldwide, the number of cases has surpassed 12,000.

The virus is spread by close person to person or skin to skin contact.

So far, many of the cases have been detected in men who have recently had sex with another man. However, experts warn that is not because the virus targets gay men.

"Obviously, from a demographic standpoint, it's heavily weighted to men who have sex with men," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Now, when you look at that, does that mean it is only gay man's disease? No, not the case. But under the circumstances of certain types of behavior, that can be spread, which is the reason why, although you do not want to stigmatize under any circumstances."

WATCH: LGBTQ advocate talks about 'red flags' surrounding monkeypox info
EMBED More News Videos

Alexander Borsa, a PhD candidate at Columbia, warns about the potentially damaging narrative around Monkeypox and the LGBTQ community.



On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people have expressed fear that monkeypox could result in similar human and economic costs. However, health experts say that appears very unlikely because the virus is less contagious and there is already a safe and effective vaccine for monkeypox.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighhealthvaccinesmonkeypox
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stuart Scott's daughters raise money for late father's cancer fund
Durham organization provides showers and more to homeless community
Ukrainian family escapes to Durham amid Russian war
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Raleigh family slapped with surprise $1,000 rental car bill
Amazon warehouses under investigation from feds
Alligators kill 80-year-old woman who fell into pond
Show More
Doctors urge caution as feels-like temps hover around triple digits
Fayetteville Police seek 2 suspects in road-rage shooting
School systems scramble to fill hundreds of vacant teaching positions
FBI investigates multi-million dollar jewelry heist
Sewage floods Durham home twice in a matter of days
More TOP STORIES News