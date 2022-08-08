Jury deliberates fate of Nancy Errichetti, Montessori school leader while teacher abused students

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A jury is deliberating the fate of Nancy Errichetti, the former Head of the Montessori School of Raleigh.

Errichetti was previously indicted on charges of aiding and abetting taking indecent liberties with a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Those charges came after investigators learned she was aware of a teacher at the school acting inappropriately with a student.

That teacher was Nicholas Smith. Smith later pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges including statutory rape. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

For multiple years in the 2010s Smith, who taught math to middle and high school students, took advantage of multiple students. At least one of his victims was 13 years old when he began abusing her.

Investigators said Errichetti knew about some of these instances. She was in a position to act but failed to do so, potentially putting other students at risk.

Errichetti's defense team argued that she did not know about any physical assault Smith was committing against children. Her attorneys said she should not be criminally responsible for a tragic mistake.