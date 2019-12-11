Moore County man sought in car ramming, robbery in Alamance County

SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County man is on the run after a reported robbery in Alamance County.The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said it happened about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when 42-year-old Billy Joe Garner, whose last known address was in Vass, used his car to ram another vehicle and then shot at the driver with a rifle in the 6400 block of Patterson Road in Snow Camp.When deputies arrived, they found a red sedan with bullet holes in it. The driver was not injured and told deputies that recognized Garner, who ran up to the driver's side window and demanded money.Garner then fled on foot.Garner is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, discharge a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felonAnyone with information on this case or Garner's whereabouts is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570-6300 or call 911.