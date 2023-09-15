Moore County deputy shoots and kills man holding knife

Moore County Sheriff's Office said when a deputy arrived, the man refused to put the knife down and began walking toward the deputy.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deputy shot and killed a man overnight in Moore County.

It happened on Pinewood Drive in between the Town of West End and Pinehurst.

A family member called 911 in fear, saying the man was holding a knife in the yard and threatening to harm people.



When he didn't stop, the deputy shot him.

The deputy tried to revive the man, but he died on the scene.

The man has not been identified at this time.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased, and all others involved with this unfortunate situation."