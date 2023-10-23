Man charged after shooting of teen near Moore Square in Raleigh

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the broad daylight shooting near Moore Square that left a 15-year-old critically injured.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged following a shooting in Raleigh on Monday afternoon that left a juvenile critically wounded.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. near Moore Square. The Raleigh Police Department said it happened in the 300 block of South Person Street near East Martin Street.

Officers said they arrived at a gravel parking lot in that area and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. The teen was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Steven Mark Stanley Raleigh Police Department

The suspect, who was detained for several hours, was Steven Mark Stanley, 22. He has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

ABC11 crews who arrived just after 3 p.m. said the police investigation seemed focused in the area between South Person and South Bloodworth, which is the block immediately east of Moore Square. This is also the block immediately across the street from Moore Square Magnet Middle School.

That school said it went on lockdown shortly before 3 p.m. when police responded to the area. Within seven minutes of initiating the lockdown, the school lifted the lockdown at the advisement of law enforcement.

Just last week, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said crime in this part of the city has been a focus for RPD.

"The downtown business core is a concern for us, and we want to make sure that we have adequate resources for it," Patterson said.

Concerned business owners in the area spoke about crime at a city council meeting earlier this month. One business owner spoke to ABC11 shortly after Monday's shooting.

"People like to come downtown, but they're gonna hear about that kind of stuff like this, and we start to feel that a little bit already, so I don't know what to tell you, it's not too good," said Mario Longo, owner of Vic's Italian Restaurant.

Longo has owned Vic's, which is just around the corner from the shooting, for more than 30 years.

"Downtown was never so much like this, shootings," Longo said. "There was some stealing and stuff, but not shootings."

Longo echoed the thoughts of others that a more visible law enforcement presence is needed in the area.

"They should understand to put more cops, to make it more safe downtown," he said. "That's the main thing downtown -- if they don't do it, who's going to do it?"

RPD had more than a dozen police cars in the area. Fire engines and ambulances were also on the scene.

Police searched the sidewalk, peeked into a sewage drain, and canvassed the block using a K9 officer as the investigation unfolded.

Some witnesses told ABC11 that they heard multiple gunshots.

Demetrius Barrett has lived on the same block where the shooting took place for the past 11 years. He said he's noticed the area get rougher.

"This area has gotten worse," Barrett said. "My mom, my parents live in Charlotte, and they come up occasionally, and they're like, 'Raleigh is kind of going down'. And they say that and I was like, 'wow'. I guess I'm used to seeing it."

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist this investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.