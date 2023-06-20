Morrisville triple shooting not random incident, police say; victims still hospitalized

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville Police said Tuesday that the three people shot inside a vehicle were known to the suspects and it was not a random incident.
"At this time, the degree of their association isn't known," a police spokesman told ABC11.
The shooting happened Saturday night at Morrisville Carpenter Road and Davis Drive.
The victims, two men and a 17-year-old were taken to a hospital and were expected to be moved out of ICU on Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
The suspects drove away in a dark-colored sedan.
Police said they are still working to establish a motive.
Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.