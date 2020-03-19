Mother, 2 boys found dead after Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were found dead in a house fire in Fayetteville early Thursday.The fire happened in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Drive. Firefighters arrived at the single-story home after 2 a.m. to heavy smoke with six people trapped inside.A family member said a mother and two boys died.Firefighter said one person was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.The fire has been brought under control. Police and fire departments are investigating.ABC11 is working to learn more.