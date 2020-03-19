Mother, 2 boys found dead after Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were found dead in a house fire in Fayetteville early Thursday.

The fire happened in the 6400 block of Portsmouth Drive. Firefighters arrived at the single-story home after 2 a.m. to heavy smoke with six people trapped inside.

A family member said a mother and two boys died.

Firefighter said one person was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The fire has been brought under control. Police and fire departments are investigating.

ABC11 is working to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyfiredeadly firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: North Carolinians face job cuts due to COVID-19
Trump calls himself 'wartime president' as he battles coronavirus
Durham teacher gives lessons on Instagram with school out
Pollen counts could be 'through the roof' for NC
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
The isolation of 'social distancing' can come with devastating health effects
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Show More
Duke infectious disease doctor weighs in on coronavirus pandemic
COVID-19: Unemployed workers experiencing trouble filing for benefits
Are asthmatics high-risk? And answers to your other questions
Duke University postpones commencement events
Exclusive: Father of teen mom, baby killed in crash speaks
More TOP STORIES News