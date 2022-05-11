Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash with another vehicle.

Fayetteville police said it happened about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Pamalee Drive near Cain Road

An SUV and the motorcycle were involved in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the driver is pending notification of family.

All lanes of Pamalee Drive at Cain Road are closed early Wednesday evening. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.
