Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash along the westbound lane of Interstate 40 on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened near S. Saunders Street causing the road to be shut down.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route due to an ongoing investigation at this time.


Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the crash at this time.

