Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Raleigh

The crash happened near S. Saunders Street causing the road to be shut down.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route due to an ongoing investigation at this time.
Motorcycle fatality on I-40 W. at S. Saunders has road shut down. Motorists advised to take alternate route. Investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/mQwA1LlYfs— Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) July 5, 2020
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the circumstances behind the crash at this time.
