Water shut off for residents in Mount Olive following water main break on NC55

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Water has been shut off in the town of Mount Olive to repair a broken water main.

According to the city, the 12-inch break is in front of Robert's Machine Shop on NC55 West creating a loss of roughly 50,000 gallons of water a day.

The shut-off will last until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Everyone in the area is under a boil water advisory until Tuesday.

For more information visit the Town of Mount Olive's website.