Ms. Wheelchair NC competes for national title

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday is a big night for Ms. Wheelchair Norh Carolina who lives here in Raleigh.

Ali Ingersoll is a quadriplegic who lives in Raleigh with her husband.

She represented the state in the National Ms. Wheelchair America Competition in Michigan over the past week along with 21 other contestants from across the country.

The competition is based on advocacy, achievement, and presentation for people with disabilities.

Ingersoll's platform is healthcare advocacy.

ABC11 met Ingersoll during a troubleshooter report when we helped her win an insurance battle involving her wheelchair.