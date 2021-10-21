Man, woman dead in Fayetteville murder-suicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and woman involved in a domestic relationship are dead from a murder-suicide in Fayetteville on Thursday morning.

It happened in the 900 block of Miller Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

Fayetteville Police Department received a call about a shooting at a home in the area. When they arrived, they found a man kneeling in the roadway.

When officers approached, that man pointed a gun at himself and fired.

Xamegga Whitfield, 25, of Miller Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Michael Cintel Culpepper, 20, also of Miller Avenue. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

WATCH: ABC11 Conversation on Domestic Violence
This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, ABC11 hosted a townhall with survivors and advocates to get answers on how you can help and how you can get help



Police said detectives found video that shows Culpepper shooting Whitfield in the roadway before turning the weapon on himself.

Miller Avenue and Lenoir Street has been reopened for traffic in all directions.

