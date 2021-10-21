Man, woman dead in Fayetteville murder-suicide

It happened in the 900 block of Miller Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
Fayetteville Police Department received a call about a shooting at a home in the area. When they arrived, they found a man kneeling in the roadway.
When officers approached, that man pointed a gun at himself and fired.
Xamegga Whitfield, 25, of Miller Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was identified as Michael Cintel Culpepper, 20, also of Miller Avenue. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Police said detectives found video that shows Culpepper shooting Whitfield in the roadway before turning the weapon on himself.
Miller Avenue and Lenoir Street has been reopened for traffic in all directions.
