Food & Drink

Trio of Triangle scientists form Cosmic Eats, win NASA Deep Space Food Challenge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle scientists form Cosmic Eats, win NASA food challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Triangle scientists are celebrating an out-of-this-world win in NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge. Dr. Sheetal Shah, Angel Turner, and Dr. Marvin Moncada formed a team calling themselves Cosmic Eats to enter the competition.

NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge is an international public competition to create novel food production technologies or systems that require minimal inputs and maximize safe and nutritious food for long-duration space missions and have the potential to benefit people on Earth.

Cosmic Eats is one of 18 teams to win Phase One of the competition.

"Our concept is a food production system that can be used onboard spacecraft," Shah explained. "So, our production system consists of three modules that are based on growing plants, growing algae, and growing fungi.

You can have a cosmic taco that's made out of plants, algae, and fungi," Shah added. "So, combined in a way to make a really cool, very nutritious, and very interesting food product for crew members or you can make a cosmic smoothie."

Cosmic Eats will be featured when NASA airs a show on NASA tv, the NASA App and the website on the Deep Space Food Challenge at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9. Special guests include celebrity chef Martha Stewart and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighdurhamresearch triangle parkcontestsnasafoodtechnologyspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News