Nash County deputies investigate after 6-year-old shot

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was shot Tuesday afternoon.Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Maggie Road in Nashville regarding the shooting shortly before 4 p.m.The sheriff's office told ABC11 that a 6-year-old boy was shot in what was considered an accident.The child was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.Deputies said there is no danger to surrounding residences.No other details were immediately available.Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff's Office (252) 459-4121 or Twin County Crimes Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.