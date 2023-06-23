NBA Draft: Watch party held in Cary for NC State's Terquavion Smith

NC State basketball standout Terquavion Smith was surrounded by family and friends in Cary for an NBA Draft watch party.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State basketball standout Terquavion Smith was joined by family and friends on Thursday in Cary for an NBA Draft watch party.

Some of his Wolfpack teammates also showed up at Sports and Social.

"This is everything, everything I've been dreaming for since I was little," said Smith. "Just getting the opportunity means everything."

Smith grew up in Farmville in Pitt County outside of Greenville.

"Believe in God, put the work in; you can never work too hard," Smith said.

His mom, Shannon Williams, said he had a goal on his grandparents' kitchen door about his goals, and he achieved them.

"Every day, Baby T, was in the gym," she said. "I'm just proud of him because he's living his dream. We're from Greenville and most kids don't make it. The streets take him, the jail take them, hell and heaven. I'm just proud of my son for living his dream out."

N.C. State's Terquavion Smith is projected to be picked late first round or early second round in the NBA Draft. Robert Franklin

His dad is Terrance Smith and credited his son for doing the work.

"So this all him, nothing to do with us, we just kept him going on the right path," Terrance Smith said. "A lot of kids east of Raleigh don't get the notoriety they should've gotten. He worked hard and saw the work could be done and worked hard to get it."

Smith returned to Raleigh for another season after some pundits thought he would declare for the draft a year earlier.

The 6-4, 165-pounder was a prolific scorer and shot creator in college. Questions about his slight frame and decision-making have most observers thinking Smith will be taken late in the first round or possibly early in the second round.

Smith wasn't picked in the first round Thursday night, but wherever he ends up, a team can be sure Smith will continue to do the work necessary to achieve his goals and dreams.

